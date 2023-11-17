Reggie Jackson will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Jackson posted 18 points and four assists in a 111-108 win versus the Clippers.

In this article, we look at Jackson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Over 2.5 (+132) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+126)

Over 4.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans gave up 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the league.

Conceding 41.8 rebounds per game last season, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA in that category.

The Pelicans conceded 24.9 assists per game last year (eighth in the NBA).

The Pelicans allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 24 7 1 4 1 0 0

