How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) play the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at Smoothie King Center on November 17, 2023.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Denver has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 16th.
- The Nuggets average 114.5 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 115.6 the Pelicans give up.
- When Denver puts up more than 115.6 points, it is 5-0.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are putting up 118.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (107.3).
- Denver is surrendering 107.6 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 104.0.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, draining 12.3 treys per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.0 threes per game and a 31.0% three-point percentage away from home.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
