The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) play the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at Smoothie King Center on November 17, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Denver has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 16th.

The Nuggets average 114.5 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 115.6 the Pelicans give up.

When Denver puts up more than 115.6 points, it is 5-0.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 118.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (107.3).

Denver is surrendering 107.6 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 104.0.

Looking at three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, draining 12.3 treys per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.0 threes per game and a 31.0% three-point percentage away from home.

Nuggets Injuries