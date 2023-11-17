The Denver Nuggets (9-2) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT

BSNO and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 114 - Pelicans 109

Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4.5)

Nuggets (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-5.3)

Nuggets (-5.3) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.7

Both the Nuggets and the Pelicans have covered the spread 45.5% of the time this year, resulting in a 5-6-0 ATS record for the Nuggets and a 5-6-0 mark for the Pels.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Denver does it in fewer games (27.3% of the time) than New Orleans (54.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 9-2, a better record than the Pelicans have recorded (3-4) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets own a top-five defense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 106.3 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 11th with 114.5 points scored per contest.

Denver is averaging 44.6 boards per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest (10th-ranked).

With 29.1 dimes per game, the Nuggets are third-best in the league in the category.

Denver ranks seventh in the NBA at 12.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 12 turnovers per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

This season, the Nuggets are making 11.5 three-pointers per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.6% (17th-ranked) from three-point land.

