South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perkins County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Perkins County, South Dakota today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Perkins County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lemmon High School at Bison High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 16
- Location: Bison, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
