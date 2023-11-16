Ravens, 49ers, Week 11 NFL Power Rankings
As we enter Week 11 of the NFL schedule, which team sits on top? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
NFL Power Rankings
1. Ravens
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: L 33-31 vs Browns
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Bengals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 16
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)
2. 49ers
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 34-3 vs Jaguars
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Buccaneers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
3. Browns
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 33-31 vs Ravens
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
4. Cowboys
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 49-17 vs Giants
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
5. Lions
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 41-38 vs Chargers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
6. Chiefs
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 21-14 vs Dolphins
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Eagles
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
7. Eagles
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +550
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 28-23 vs Cowboys
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 20
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
8. Texans
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 30-27 vs Bengals
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Cardinals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
9. Vikings
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 27-19 vs Saints
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Broncos
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. Chargers
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 41-38 vs Lions
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. Jaguars
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 34-3 vs 49ers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Bengals
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 30-27 vs Texans
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Ravens
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 16
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)
13. Dolphins
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 21-14 vs Chiefs
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Raiders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
14. Bills
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 24-22 vs Broncos
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
15. Steelers
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 23-19 vs Packers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
16. Colts
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 10-6 vs Patriots
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
17. Saints
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 27-19 vs Vikings
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
18. Seahawks
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 29-26 vs Commanders
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Buccaneers
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 20-6 vs Titans
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ 49ers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
20. Titans
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 20-6 vs Buccaneers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
21. Rams
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 20-3 vs Packers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Packers
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 23-19 vs Steelers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Chargers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
23. Raiders
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 16-12 vs Jets
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
24. Falcons
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 25-23 vs Cardinals
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
25. Broncos
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 24-22 vs Bills
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Vikings
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Bears
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 16-13 vs Panthers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Lions
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. Jets
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 16-12 vs Raiders
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Bills
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. Commanders
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 29-26 vs Seahawks
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. Cardinals
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 25-23 vs Falcons
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
30. Panthers
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 16-13 vs Bears
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Cowboys
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
31. Patriots
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 10-6 vs Colts
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
32. Giants
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 49-17 vs Cowboys
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.