The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin among them, face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Nichushkin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus this season, in 18:02 per game on the ice, is +1.

In three of 14 games this year, Nichushkin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nichushkin has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Nichushkin has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Nichushkin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 14 Games 3 9 Points 3 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

