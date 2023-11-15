Mikko Rantanen will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks meet on Wednesday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Rantanen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Rantanen has averaged 21:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In Rantanen's 14 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 10 of 14 games this year, Rantanen has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Rantanen has an assist in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Rantanen goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 14 Games 3 21 Points 7 10 Goals 4 11 Assists 3

