MAC opponents meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) play on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Miami (OH) has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best by allowing only 322.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 97th (345.4 yards per game). In terms of points scored Buffalo ranks 97th in the FBS (23 points per game), and it is 85th defensively (28.2 points allowed per game).

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Buffalo 345.4 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.1 (111th) 322.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.9 (61st) 160.7 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 184.7 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.2 (107th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (67th) 9 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,634 yards (163.4 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 140 rushing yards on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 694 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Kenny Tracy has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 211 yards (21.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 37 catches for 642 yards (64.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has grabbed 24 passes while averaging 33.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cade McDonald's 21 receptions have turned into 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder leads Buffalo with 1,854 yards on 186-of-332 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ron Cook Jr., has carried the ball 123 times for 517 yards (51.7 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has totaled 320 yards on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has hauled in 362 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Marlyn Johnson has put together a 335-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 58 targets.

Cole Harrity's 33 catches (on 52 targets) have netted him 276 yards (27.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

