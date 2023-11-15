Should you wager on Jonathan Drouin to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

Drouin has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Drouin has zero points on the power play.

Drouin averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:06 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 8-2 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 7-0 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:14 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:32 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-0 10/17/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:12 Away W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

