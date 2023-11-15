When the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jack Johnson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Johnson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:39 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:54 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

