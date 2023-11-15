Avalanche vs. Ducks November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-300)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,BSSC,BSSD
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Mikko Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors with 21 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 11 assists this season.
- MacKinnon has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (1.3 per game).
- Cale Makar's total of 18 points is via four goals and 14 assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov (1-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .899% save percentage (43rd in league).
Ducks Players to Watch
- Frank Vatrano has totaled 11 goals (0.7 per game) and collected five assists (0.3 per game), averaging 3.4 shots per game and shooting 21.6%. This places him among the leaders for Anaheim with 16 total points (1.1 per game).
- McTavish's 16 points this season, including seven goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.
- This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league), with 213 total saves, while conceding 21 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 5-2-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|11th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|20th
|14th
|3.14
|Goals Allowed
|2.87
|11th
|4th
|34
|Shots
|29.2
|23rd
|7th
|28.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|23rd
|20th
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|21.15%
|15th
|8th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.88%
|13th
