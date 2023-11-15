The Anaheim Ducks (9-6) will aim to prolong a five-game road win streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (9-5) on Wednesday, November 15 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 5-5-0. They have totaled 33 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 39. They have gone on the power play 42 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (19.0% of opportunities).

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Wednesday's game.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-300)

Avalanche (-300) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in overtime games as part of a 9-5 overall record.

In the one game this season the Avalanche recorded only one goal, they won.

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals nine times, and are 8-1-0 in those games (to record 16 points).

In the five games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (10 points).

In the 10 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 7-3-0 (14 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.13 20th 14th 3.14 Goals Allowed 2.87 11th 4th 34 Shots 29.2 23rd 7th 28.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 23rd 20th 18.18% Power Play % 21.15% 15th 8th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 80.88% 13th

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

