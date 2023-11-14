Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 122 - Spurs 112
Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info
|Thunder vs Spurs Injury Report
|Thunder vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-10.4)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 233.6
- The Thunder (7-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 70% of the time, 30% more often than the Spurs (4-6-0) this season.
- Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (five out of 10), less often than San Antonio's games have (nine out of 10).
- The Thunder have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-2) this season, higher than the .222 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-7).
Thunder Performance Insights
- The Thunder are scoring 115.9 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 114.1 points per contest (18th-ranked).
- Oklahoma City has been falling short when it comes to rebounding this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA in boards per game (40.5) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed per game (47.9).
- The Thunder rank 25th in the NBA with 23.9 dimes per contest.
- Oklahoma City is committing 14 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 14.6 turnovers per contest (11th-ranked).
- The Thunder rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.5%. They rank 19th in the league by sinking 11.6 three-pointers per contest.
Spurs Performance Insights
- On offense the Spurs are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA (113 points per game). Defensively they are the worst (124.2 points allowed per game).
- In 2023-24, San Antonio is 25th in the league in rebounds (41.9 per game) and 18th in rebounds allowed (45.1).
- The Spurs are second-best in the NBA in assists (29.9 per game) in 2023-24.
- At 15.4 turnovers committed per game and 13.2 turnovers forced, San Antonio is 24th and 20th in the league, respectively.
- The Spurs are 14th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).
