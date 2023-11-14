The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) play the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

South Dakota vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes shot 43.1% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 45.5% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.
  • South Dakota compiled an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Coyotes were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Demons finished 256th.
  • The Coyotes put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, 8.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons gave up.
  • South Dakota went 8-1 last season when it scored more than 77.3 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • South Dakota scored more points at home (78.3 per game) than on the road (61.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Coyotes allowed 3.1 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (75.9).
  • South Dakota made more 3-pointers at home (10.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (46.2%) than away (32.8%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mount Marty W 85-53 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/10/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 100-79 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/14/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
11/17/2023 VMI - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 Northland - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

