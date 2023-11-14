How to Watch South Dakota vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) play the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
South Dakota vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes shot 43.1% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 45.5% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.
- South Dakota compiled an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Coyotes were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Demons finished 256th.
- The Coyotes put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, 8.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons gave up.
- South Dakota went 8-1 last season when it scored more than 77.3 points.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- South Dakota scored more points at home (78.3 per game) than on the road (61.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Coyotes allowed 3.1 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (75.9).
- South Dakota made more 3-pointers at home (10.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (46.2%) than away (32.8%).
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 85-53
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/10/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 100-79
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/14/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/17/2023
|VMI
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northland
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
