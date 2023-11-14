South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perkins County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Perkins County, South Dakota. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perkins County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bison High School at Dupree High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 14
- Location: Dupree, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.