Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Caldwell-Pope had five points in his previous game, which ended in a 107-104 loss versus the Rockets.

In this piece we'll break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-120)

Over 9.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Over 2.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game last year, the Clippers were 13th in the league in that category.

The Clippers conceded 25.0 assists per contest last year (10th in the league).

The Clippers gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 38 8 1 0 1 0 3 1/13/2023 31 14 2 2 3 1 2 1/5/2023 29 9 4 5 3 0 1 11/25/2022 31 6 0 1 1 0 1

