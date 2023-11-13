Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. Prop bets for Nichushkin in that upcoming Avalanche-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Nichushkin has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Nichushkin has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In seven of 13 games this year, Nichushkin has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Nichushkin has an assist in five of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Nichushkin goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 13 Games 12 8 Points 6 2 Goals 3 6 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.