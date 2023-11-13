In the upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Valeri Nichushkin to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

Nichushkin has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted six shots in two games against the Kraken this season, and has scored two goals.

Nichushkin has zero points on the power play.

Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:35 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 19:33 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

