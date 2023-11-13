The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) hit the court against the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.

In games St. John's (NY) shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.

Last year, the Red Storm put up 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).

When St. John's (NY) scored more than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-8.

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Last season, Michigan had a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.4% from the field.

The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Storm finished fifth.

The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.

Michigan had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

St. John's (NY) put up 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of two points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Red Storm gave up 70 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 82.8.

At home, St. John's (NY) drained 1.2 more treys per game (6.3) than on the road (5.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (68.7).

The Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.

Michigan made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena 11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden 11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena 11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule