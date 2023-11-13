Monday's game features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) and the Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) facing off at Bramlage Coliseum (on November 13) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-75 win for South Dakota State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 80, Kansas State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-4.4)

South Dakota State (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

South Dakota State Performance Insights

South Dakota State was 191st in the country last season with 70.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 166th with 69.8 points allowed per contest.

Last year the Jackrabbits grabbed 29.8 rebounds per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.7 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

South Dakota State put up just 10.7 assists per game, which ranked 21st-worst in college basketball.

The Jackrabbits committed 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

The Jackrabbits sank 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 35.1% shooting percentage (122nd-ranked) from downtown.

South Dakota State gave up 7.9 treys per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.1% (128th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, South Dakota State took 61.2% two-pointers (accounting for 69.7% of the team's baskets) and 38.8% three-pointers (30.3%).

