The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) hit the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Jackrabbits shot 45% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, South Dakota State had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 204th.
  • The Jackrabbits put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, just one more point than the 69.9 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
  • South Dakota State went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

  • South Dakota State scored 78.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.
  • At home, the Jackrabbits conceded 68.3 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.9).
  • South Dakota State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than away (30.6%).

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Akron L 81-75 Frost Arena
11/8/2023 Dakota Wesleyan W 83-55 Frost Arena
11/13/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
11/19/2023 UCF - Flagler Gymnasium
11/22/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum

