How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) hit the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits shot 45% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, South Dakota State had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 204th.
- The Jackrabbits put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, just one more point than the 69.9 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
- South Dakota State went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- South Dakota State scored 78.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.
- At home, the Jackrabbits conceded 68.3 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.9).
- South Dakota State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than away (30.6%).
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Akron
|L 81-75
|Frost Arena
|11/8/2023
|Dakota Wesleyan
|W 83-55
|Frost Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|UCF
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
