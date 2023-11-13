The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) hit the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits shot 45% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Last season, South Dakota State had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.

The Jackrabbits were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 204th.

The Jackrabbits put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, just one more point than the 69.9 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

South Dakota State went 13-3 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

South Dakota State scored 78.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.

At home, the Jackrabbits conceded 68.3 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.9).

South Dakota State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than away (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule