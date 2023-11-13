Will Ryan Johansen light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In four of 13 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Kraken this season in two games (one shot).

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Johansen averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:11 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 17:16 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:57 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:38 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

