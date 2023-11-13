How to Watch Purdue vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Musketeers' opponents hit.
- Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers finished 35th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers scored 72.7 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers allowed.
- Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.1 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
- Xavier put together a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot above 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Musketeers ranked 155th.
- The Musketeers scored an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.
- Xavier had a 9-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- Defensively the Boilermakers played better at home last year, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
- Purdue made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.5.
- The Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more 3-pointers on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38.0%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
