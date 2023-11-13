On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Cale Makar going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

  • Makar has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Kraken this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Makar has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • Makar's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:09 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:25 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 3 0 3 25:21 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 2 0 2 25:22 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:58 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:07 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 24:39 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 23:53 Home W 6-4
10/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 24:52 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

