Among the top players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche play the Seattle Kraken on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena -- beginning at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Kraken's Jaden Schwartz.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors with 19 points. He has scored nine goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Through 13 games, Cale Makar has scored three goals and picked up 13 assists.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored six goals and added nine assists in 13 games for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov (1-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .899% save percentage (40th in league).

Kraken Players to Watch

Seattle's Schwartz has totaled six assists and eight goals in 15 games. That's good for 14 points.

Vince Dunn has made a major impact for Seattle this season with 13 points (two goals and 11 assists).

This season, Oliver Bjorkstrand has six goals and six assists, for a season point total of 12.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a record of 2-1-3 in seven games this season, conceding 18 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 189 saves and a .913 save percentage, 21st in the league.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 15th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.6 28th 20th 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.4 22nd 4th 34.2 Shots 29.9 21st 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 31.3 21st 22nd 16.33% Power Play % 26.67% 7th 7th 85.19% Penalty Kill % 72.09% 28th

