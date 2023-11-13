The Seattle Kraken welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 13, with the Avalanche defeated in three consecutive road games.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Avalanche Kraken 4-3 SEA 10/17/2023 Kraken Avalanche 4-1 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 43 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 42 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 13 9 10 19 6 7 50% Cale Makar 13 3 13 16 8 11 - Nathan MacKinnon 13 6 9 15 16 8 44.6% Valeri Nichushkin 13 2 6 8 7 5 - Artturi Lehkonen 12 3 5 8 4 4 30%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.4 goals per game (51 in total), 25th in the league.

The Kraken's 39 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 25th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players