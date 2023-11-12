The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) head into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings

Vikings Insights

  • This year the Vikings score 3.9 more points per game (22.9) than the Saints surrender (19).
  • The Vikings average 50.5 more yards per game (354.8) than the Saints give up per outing (304.3).
  • This season Minnesota racks up 81.3 yards per game on the ground, 31 fewer than New Orleans allows (112.3).
  • This season the Vikings have 17 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (18).

Vikings Home Performance

  • The Vikings score 20.8 points per game at home (2.1 fewer than overall), and allow 23 at home (1.9 more than overall).
  • The Vikings accumulate 406.3 yards per game at home (51.5 more than overall), and allow 343.8 at home (15.8 more than overall).
  • At home Minnesota picks up more passing yards (327.5 per game) than overall (273.4). But it also gives up more passing yards (285 per game) than overall (225.4).
  • The Vikings accumulate 78.8 rushing yards per game at home (2.5 fewer than overall), and allow 58.8 rushing yards at home (43.8 fewer than overall).
  • The Vikings convert 43.6% of third downs at home (1.9% more than overall), and concede on 48.1% at home (2.9% more than overall).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
10/23/2023 San Francisco W 22-17 ABC/ESPN
10/29/2023 at Green Bay W 24-10 FOX
11/5/2023 at Atlanta W 31-28 FOX
11/12/2023 New Orleans - FOX
11/19/2023 at Denver - NBC
11/27/2023 Chicago - ABC/ESPN
12/10/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX

