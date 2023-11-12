The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) head into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Vikings Insights

This year the Vikings score 3.9 more points per game (22.9) than the Saints surrender (19).

The Vikings average 50.5 more yards per game (354.8) than the Saints give up per outing (304.3).

This season Minnesota racks up 81.3 yards per game on the ground, 31 fewer than New Orleans allows (112.3).

This season the Vikings have 17 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (18).

Vikings Home Performance

The Vikings score 20.8 points per game at home (2.1 fewer than overall), and allow 23 at home (1.9 more than overall).

The Vikings accumulate 406.3 yards per game at home (51.5 more than overall), and allow 343.8 at home (15.8 more than overall).

At home Minnesota picks up more passing yards (327.5 per game) than overall (273.4). But it also gives up more passing yards (285 per game) than overall (225.4).

The Vikings accumulate 78.8 rushing yards per game at home (2.5 fewer than overall), and allow 58.8 rushing yards at home (43.8 fewer than overall).

The Vikings convert 43.6% of third downs at home (1.9% more than overall), and concede on 48.1% at home (2.9% more than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/23/2023 San Francisco W 22-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 at Green Bay W 24-10 FOX 11/5/2023 at Atlanta W 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver - NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.