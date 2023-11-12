How to Watch Vikings vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) head into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a four-game winning streak.
We have more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Vikings Insights
- This year the Vikings score 3.9 more points per game (22.9) than the Saints surrender (19).
- The Vikings average 50.5 more yards per game (354.8) than the Saints give up per outing (304.3).
- This season Minnesota racks up 81.3 yards per game on the ground, 31 fewer than New Orleans allows (112.3).
- This season the Vikings have 17 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (18).
Vikings Home Performance
- The Vikings score 20.8 points per game at home (2.1 fewer than overall), and allow 23 at home (1.9 more than overall).
- The Vikings accumulate 406.3 yards per game at home (51.5 more than overall), and allow 343.8 at home (15.8 more than overall).
- At home Minnesota picks up more passing yards (327.5 per game) than overall (273.4). But it also gives up more passing yards (285 per game) than overall (225.4).
- The Vikings accumulate 78.8 rushing yards per game at home (2.5 fewer than overall), and allow 58.8 rushing yards at home (43.8 fewer than overall).
- The Vikings convert 43.6% of third downs at home (1.9% more than overall), and concede on 48.1% at home (2.9% more than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/23/2023
|San Francisco
|W 22-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|at Green Bay
|W 24-10
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Atlanta
|W 31-28
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NBC
|11/27/2023
|Chicago
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.