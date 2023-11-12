Alperen Sengun and Nikola Jokic are two players to watch when the Houston Rockets (5-3) and the Denver Nuggets (8-1) go head to head at Toyota Center on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, ALT

Live Stream: Fubo

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets topped the Warriors on Wednesday, 108-105. Their leading scorer was Jokic with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 35 13 5 3 1 1 Reggie Jackson 20 2 6 0 0 3 Michael Porter Jr. 17 8 2 0 2 3

Jokic averages 26.3 points, 13 boards and 7.7 assists, making 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 13.7 points, 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Jamal Murray averages 20.7 points, 1.7 boards and 6.3 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the floor and 53.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

The Nuggets receive 11.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

The Nuggets receive 11.7 points, 2.3 boards and 1 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

