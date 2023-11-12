The Denver Nuggets (8-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) on November 12, 2023. The Rockets have won five games in a row.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Denver has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 20th.

The Nuggets record 116 points per game, 10 more points than the 106 the Rockets give up.

Denver is 8-0 when scoring more than 106 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up 119.4 points per game at home last season. On the road, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.

Denver surrendered 109.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (115.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Nuggets fared better at home last season, making 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nuggets Injuries