A pair of streaking teams meet when the Denver Nuggets (8-1) visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Rockets, winners of five straight. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 217.5 total points.

Denver has an average point total of 222 in its contests this year, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, Denver has won eight out of the nine games in which it has been favored.

Denver has been at least a -175 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 5 55.6% 116 227.5 106 212 224.8 Rockets 4 50% 111.5 227.5 106 212 221.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The 116 points per game the Nuggets score are 10 more points than the Rockets allow (106).

Denver is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 106 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-4 5-3 3-6 Rockets 5-3 0-3 3-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Nuggets Rockets 116 Points Scored (PG) 111.5 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 5-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 106 Points Allowed (PG) 106 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 3-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.