Nuggets vs. Rockets November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Houston Rockets (0-3) take the court against the Denver Nuggets (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, ALT
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor (seventh in league).
- Jamal Murray put up 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon averaged 16.3 points last season, plus 3.0 assists and 6.6 boards.
- Michael Porter Jr. recorded 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's stats last season were 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.3% from downtown (ninth in league), with an average of 1.8 made treys.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet collected 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists last season. He also drained 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game (seventh in NBA).
- Per game, Alperen Sengun recorded 14.8 points, 9.0 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jalen Green recorded 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists. He sank 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. posted 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He sank 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Dillon Brooks put up 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rockets
|Nuggets
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|115.8
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|50.4%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
