Will K.J. Osborn Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
K.J. Osborn did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up with the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're looking for Osborn's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Osborn has been targeted 49 times and has 32 catches for 377 yards (11.8 per reception) and two TDs.
K.J. Osborn Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Vikings this week:
- Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Johnny Mundt (LP/knee): 3 Rec; 37 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Justin Jefferson (LP/hamstring): 36 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- T.J. Hockenson (LP/ribs): 60 Rec; 547 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Osborn 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|49
|32
|377
|135
|2
|11.8
Osborn Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|6
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|6
|3
|34
|1
|Week 3
|Chargers
|3
|1
|36
|1
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|9
|5
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5
|4
|48
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|6
|5
|47
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|10
|8
|99
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|17
|0
