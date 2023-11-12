The focus will be on quarterbacks Derek Carr and Joshua Dobbs when the New Orleans Saints (5-4) and Minnesota Vikings (5-4) meet on November 12. Which signal caller is beter equipped to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dissect all of the numbers below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Dobbs this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joshua Dobbs vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Joshua Dobbs 2023 Stats Derek Carr 9 Games Played 9 63.2% Completion % 65.5% 1,727 (191.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,121 (235.7) 10 Touchdowns 10 5 Interceptions 4 324 (36) Rushing Yards (Per game) 23 (2.6) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Joshua Dobbs Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Saints have been midde-of-the-road in points allowed (19 per game), ranking 16th in the league.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans is eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,728 (192 per game) and fifth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.7).

Against the run, the Saints' defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 1,011 rushing yards allowed (112.3 per game) and fifth with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New Orleans is 17th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 53.8%. It is 17th in third-down efficiency allowed at 34.1%.

Who comes out on top when the Saints and the Vikings square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Saints are surrendering 19 points per contest (16th in NFL) and 304.3 total yards per game (13th).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans has been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 192 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 5.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Saints' D ranks 20th in the NFL with 1,011 rushing yards allowed (112.3 per game) and fifth with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New Orleans ranks fourth in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 34.1%. It is 17th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 53.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.