When the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Josh Oliver score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Oliver's 12 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 71 yards (10.1 per game) and one TD.

Oliver, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 7 49ers 2 2 6 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 1 0

