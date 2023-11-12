Should you bet on Brandon Powell scoring a touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Powell's 15 catches (22 targets) have netted him 157 yards (17.4 per game) and one TD.

Powell has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0 Week 9 @Falcons 3 2 15 1

