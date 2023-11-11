SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The college football season continues into Week 11, which includes six games involving teams from the SWAC. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Grambling Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|HBCUGo
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Southern Jaguars
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Valley SN
|Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Florida A&M Rattlers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Rattlers+
|Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
