If you are trying to find information on the best bets in MWC action in Week 11, or creating a parlay bet, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the San Diego State vs. Colorado State matchup, and taking New Mexico (+25.5) over Boise State on the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 11 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: New Mexico +25.5 vs. Boise State

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos

New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 20.1 points

Boise State by 20.1 points Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Fresno State +1 vs. San Jose State

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at San Jose State Spartans

Fresno State Bulldogs at San Jose State Spartans Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 4.2 points

Fresno State by 4.2 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UNLV -5.5 vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels

Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 10.7 points

UNLV by 10.7 points Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 11 MWC Total Bets

Over 46.5 - San Diego State vs. Colorado State

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams

San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams Projected Total: 52.4 points

52.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - Wyoming vs. UNLV

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels

Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels Projected Total: 55.9 points

55.9 points Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Air Force vs. Hawaii

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Projected Total: 50.1 points

50.1 points Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Week 11 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Air Force 8-1 (5-0 MWC) 30.2 / 14.4 368.1 / 239.6 Fresno State 8-1 (4-1 MWC) 34.0 / 21.7 406.9 / 357.7 UNLV 7-2 (4-1 MWC) 36.7 / 25.4 426.0 / 390.7 Wyoming 6-3 (3-2 MWC) 23.9 / 25.1 302.1 / 375.6 Boise State 4-5 (3-2 MWC) 30.0 / 28.9 434.1 / 394.6 San Jose State 4-5 (3-2 MWC) 33.0 / 27.4 396.3 / 359.7 Utah State 4-5 (2-3 MWC) 34.9 / 32.9 445.4 / 406.2 Nevada 2-7 (2-3 MWC) 17.6 / 32.0 302.8 / 446.1 Colorado State 3-6 (1-4 MWC) 26.3 / 32.1 391.8 / 432.4 New Mexico 3-6 (1-4 MWC) 27.4 / 35.3 393.0 / 408.6 San Diego State 3-6 (1-4 MWC) 20.1 / 28.6 323.9 / 416.6 Hawaii 3-7 (1-4 MWC) 21.5 / 34.0 344.3 / 379.7

