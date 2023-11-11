MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
If you are trying to find information on the best bets in MWC action in Week 11, or creating a parlay bet, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the San Diego State vs. Colorado State matchup, and taking New Mexico (+25.5) over Boise State on the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 11 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: New Mexico +25.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 20.1 points
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Fresno State +1 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at San Jose State Spartans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 4.2 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UNLV -5.5 vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 10.7 points
- Time: 10:45 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 11 MWC Total Bets
Over 46.5 - San Diego State vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Total: 52.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - Wyoming vs. UNLV
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Total: 55.9 points
- Time: 10:45 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Air Force vs. Hawaii
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Projected Total: 50.1 points
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
Week 11 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Air Force
|8-1 (5-0 MWC)
|30.2 / 14.4
|368.1 / 239.6
|Fresno State
|8-1 (4-1 MWC)
|34.0 / 21.7
|406.9 / 357.7
|UNLV
|7-2 (4-1 MWC)
|36.7 / 25.4
|426.0 / 390.7
|Wyoming
|6-3 (3-2 MWC)
|23.9 / 25.1
|302.1 / 375.6
|Boise State
|4-5 (3-2 MWC)
|30.0 / 28.9
|434.1 / 394.6
|San Jose State
|4-5 (3-2 MWC)
|33.0 / 27.4
|396.3 / 359.7
|Utah State
|4-5 (2-3 MWC)
|34.9 / 32.9
|445.4 / 406.2
|Nevada
|2-7 (2-3 MWC)
|17.6 / 32.0
|302.8 / 446.1
|Colorado State
|3-6 (1-4 MWC)
|26.3 / 32.1
|391.8 / 432.4
|New Mexico
|3-6 (1-4 MWC)
|27.4 / 35.3
|393.0 / 408.6
|San Diego State
|3-6 (1-4 MWC)
|20.1 / 28.6
|323.9 / 416.6
|Hawaii
|3-7 (1-4 MWC)
|21.5 / 34.0
|344.3 / 379.7
