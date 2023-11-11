The South Dakota Coyotes (7-2) square off against a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

South Dakota is putting up 318.7 yards per game on offense (90th in the FCS), and rank 55th on the other side of the ball, yielding 342.4 yards allowed per game. North Dakota ranks 38th with 383.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 80th with 371.4 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

How to Watch Week 11 Games

South Dakota vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

South Dakota North Dakota 318.7 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.3 (40th) 342.4 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (82nd) 139.7 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (49th) 179 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.1 (46th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has thrown for 1,611 yards (179 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 68% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has racked up 631 yards on 131 carries while finding paydirt five times.

Charles Pierre Jr. has carried the ball 47 times for 287 yards (31.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Carter Bell's leads his squad with 520 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 403 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jack Martens has a total of 289 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 passes and scoring one touchdown.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has thrown for 1,816 yards on 72.1% passing while recording 17 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has carried the ball 66 times for 499 yards, with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Smith has racked up 410 yards (on 64 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Bo Belquist leads his team with 585 receiving yards on 48 receptions with five touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor has caught 19 passes and compiled 229 receiving yards (25.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Red Wilson's 20 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 201 yards.

