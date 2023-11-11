The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-0) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium in a battle of MVFC foes.

On the offensive side of the ball, Youngstown State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best in the FCS by compiling 429.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 53rd (338.4 yards allowed per game). South Dakota State has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fourth-best in points per game (38.3) and best in points surrendered per game (11.9).

South Dakota State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

South Dakota State Youngstown State 438.7 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.2 (19th) 241.3 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.4 (55th) 233.2 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.9 (26th) 205.4 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.3 (25th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has racked up 1,741 yards (193.4 ypg) while completing 68.5% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 190 yards with six touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis is his team's leading rusher with 126 carries for 860 yards, or 95.6 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 16 catches for 145 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Amar Johnson has taken 85 carries and totaled 546 yards with three touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 537 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jadon Janke has 22 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 324 yards (36 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Griffin Wilde's 14 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 283 yards (31.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has 2,169 pass yards for Youngstown State, completing 70.5% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 93 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 43 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Tyshon King has 722 rushing yards on 130 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dra Rushton has piled up 468 yards on 110 attempts, scoring seven times.

Bryce Oliver's team-high 664 yards as a receiver have come on 42 receptions (out of 45 targets) with five touchdowns.

C.J. Charleston has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 459 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Max Tomczak has compiled 35 catches for 428 yards, an average of 47.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

