The South Dakota State Jackrabbits versus the Youngstown State Penguins is a game to see for fans of South Dakota college football on a Week 11 schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: DakotaDome

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

