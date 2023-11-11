Oregon, Washington, Week 11 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Which team is on top of the Pac-12 as we enter Week 11 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Oregon
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +110
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
- Last Game: W 63-19 vs Cal
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: USC
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
2. Washington
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +140
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd
- Last Game: W 52-42 vs USC
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Utah
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
3. Arizona
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +6000
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st
- Last Game: W 27-10 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Colorado
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. UCLA
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th
- Last Game: L 27-10 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Arizona State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Oregon State
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th
- Last Game: W 26-19 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Stanford
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Utah
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th
- Last Game: W 55-3 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Washington
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
7. USC
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd
- Last Game: L 52-42 vs Washington
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Oregon
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
8. Washington State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th
- Last Game: L 10-7 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Cal
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
9. Colorado
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th
- Last Game: L 26-19 vs Oregon State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Arizona
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Cal
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th
- Last Game: L 63-19 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Washington State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
11. Stanford
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd
- Last Game: W 10-7 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th
- Last Game: L 55-3 vs Utah
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
