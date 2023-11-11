For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Nathan MacKinnon a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • In six of 12 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • MacKinnon has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • MacKinnon averages 5.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
