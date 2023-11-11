For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Fredrik Olofsson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Olofsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (zero shots).

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

Olofsson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

