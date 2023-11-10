Wyoming vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 10
The UNLV Rebels (7-2) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Rebels favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.
Wyoming vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 10:45 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Wyoming vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-3.5)
|51.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-4.5)
|51.5
|-184
|+152
Wyoming vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Wyoming is 5-2-1 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread four times this year (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- UNLV has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 3-1.
Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
