The UNLV Rebels (7-2) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Rebels favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

Wyoming vs. UNLV Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Time: 10:45 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wyoming vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline
BetMGM UNLV (-3.5) 51.5 -190 +155
FanDuel UNLV (-4.5) 51.5 -184 +152

Wyoming vs. UNLV Betting Trends

  • Wyoming is 5-2-1 ATS this season.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread four times this year (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • UNLV has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 3-1.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200

