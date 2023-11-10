Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Two games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a Summit, including the matchup between the Denver Pioneers and the North Alabama Lions.
Summit Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Dakota Coyotes at Creighton Bluejays
|12:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|FloHoops
|Denver Pioneers at North Alabama Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
