The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

South Dakota Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

UT Rio Grande Valley put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-15-0 mark from South Dakota.

South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota 69.3 148 73.6 151.8 142.9 UT Rio Grande Valley 78.7 148 78.2 151.8 151.4

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

Last year, the Coyotes scored 69.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 78.2 the Vaqueros allowed.

South Dakota had a 6-0 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.

South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota 12-15-0 13-14-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 13-14-0 16-11-0

South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota UT Rio Grande Valley 8-6 Home Record 12-6 2-11 Away Record 3-10 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

