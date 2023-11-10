South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
South Dakota Betting Records & Stats
- South Dakota won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- UT Rio Grande Valley put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-15-0 mark from South Dakota.
South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Dakota
|69.3
|148
|73.6
|151.8
|142.9
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|78.7
|148
|78.2
|151.8
|151.4
Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Coyotes scored 69.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 78.2 the Vaqueros allowed.
- South Dakota had a 6-0 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.
South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Dakota
|12-15-0
|13-14-0
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Dakota
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|8-6
|Home Record
|12-6
|2-11
|Away Record
|3-10
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|61.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.3
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
