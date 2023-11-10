How to Watch the South Dakota vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) battle the Creighton Bluejays (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. It begins at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota vs. Creighton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Coyotes' 69.8 points per game last year were eight more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.
- South Dakota went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 71 points.
- Last year, the 71 points per game the Bluejays recorded were just two more points than the Coyotes gave up (69).
- Creighton went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 69 points.
- Last season, the Bluejays had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Coyotes' opponents hit.
- The Coyotes shot at a 30.2% rate from the field last season, 10.8 percentage points below the 41% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern State
|W 85-57
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|11/14/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/18/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Imperial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.