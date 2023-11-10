The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) battle the Creighton Bluejays (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. It begins at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

South Dakota vs. Creighton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Coyotes' 69.8 points per game last year were eight more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

South Dakota went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 71 points.

Last year, the 71 points per game the Bluejays recorded were just two more points than the Coyotes gave up (69).

Creighton went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 69 points.

Last season, the Bluejays had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Coyotes' opponents hit.

The Coyotes shot at a 30.2% rate from the field last season, 10.8 percentage points below the 41% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.

South Dakota Schedule