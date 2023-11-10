Friday's contest that pits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) versus the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of UT Rio Grande Valley. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 76, South Dakota 74

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Rio Grande Valley (-2.1)

UT Rio Grande Valley (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota Performance Insights

South Dakota was 235th in the country in points scored (69.3 per game) and 279th in points conceded (73.6) last season.

On the boards, the Coyotes were 266th in the nation in rebounds (30.2 per game) last season. They were 231st in rebounds allowed (31.9 per game).

At 12.2 assists per game last year, South Dakota was 249th in the country.

The Coyotes were 39th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.9 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.9%) last year.

Defensively, South Dakota was 300th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.3 last season. It was 295th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.7%.

South Dakota took 40.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 36.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 59.6% of its shots, with 63.6% of its makes coming from there.

