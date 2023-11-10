The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • In games South Dakota shot better than 44.2% from the field, it went 8-4 overall.
  • The Coyotes were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Vaqueros finished 61st.
  • Last year, the Coyotes put up 8.9 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Vaqueros allowed (78.2).
  • South Dakota had an 8-1 record last season when putting up more than 78.2 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • South Dakota put up 78.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 16.8 more points than it averaged in road games (61.5).
  • In home games, the Coyotes gave up 3.1 fewer points per game (72.8) than when playing on the road (75.9).
  • In home games, South Dakota drained 3.4 more treys per game (10.7) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (46.2%) compared to in road games (32.8%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mount Marty W 85-53 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/10/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/14/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
11/17/2023 VMI - Desert Diamond Arena

