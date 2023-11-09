Thursday's game that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at Spectrum Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Virginia Tech. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Hokies head into this contest on the heels of a 94-55 win against High Point on Monday.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream:

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Iowa 74

Top 25 Predictions

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game last season (posting 72.4 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and conceding 57.8 per outing, 32nd in college basketball) and had a +528 scoring differential.

Offensively, Virginia Tech scored 68.9 points per game last year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (72.4 points per game) was 3.5 PPG higher.

Offensively the Hokies played better in home games last year, putting up 75.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.

Virginia Tech ceded 53.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.7 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (61.9).

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season (scoring 87.3 points per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 71.8 per outing to rank 331st in college basketball) and had a +589 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Iowa scored 89.2 points per game in Big Ten action, and 87.3 overall.

At home, the Hawkeyes put up 89.4 points per game last season, 3.5 more than they averaged on the road (85.9).

At home, Iowa conceded 65 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 78.5.

